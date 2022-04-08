More than 163 animals have been released back into the Colombian wild.

The 15 different species of wildlife were released in Casanare province, after being seized and rehabilitated by authorities fighting wildlife trafficking.

There were anteaters, turtles, macaws, a toucan and a leopard, who were nurtured back to health by fauna vets from environmental authority Corporinoquia, in charge of managing sustainable development. Corporinoquia released more than 1,200 animals back into the wild last year alone.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.