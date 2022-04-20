Olena's cousin Maks is one of the last remaining fighters holding out at the Azovstal steel plant in Mariupol.

The besieged city has faced intense fighting for several weeks and is surrounded by Russian forces but Ukrainian officials say its soldiers will fight until the end.

Olena works at a volunteer centre in Kyiv and says she last heard from Maks over a month ago.

She told the BBC she has imagined the worst but went on to say how proud she is: "I would never have imagined my cousin to become a true hero of Ukraine".