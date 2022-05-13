Russians caught on CCTV killing unarmed grandfather

The BBC has obtained CCTV footage of the killing of two civilians in cold blood by Russian soldiers that is now being investigated by prosecutors as a suspected war crime.

The BBC's Eastern Europe Correspondent Sarah Rainsford has studied the video and spoken to those who tried to rescue one of the victims before he died.

