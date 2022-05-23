For the first time, Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe revealed that the prime minister confirmed her detention was linked to a historic debt that the UK owed to Iran.

The former political prisoner told the BBC's Emma Barnett that Boris Johnson "said it was about the debt"; referring to the UK’s historic £400 million debt owed to Iran for tanks paid for up front that were never delivered.

Mrs Zaghari-Ratcliffe also discussed the emotional toll of the years she spent apart from her daughter, Gabriella.

The programme Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe talks to Emma Barnett is on BBC One tonight at 8pm. An extended version of the interview will be available on BBC Sounds tonight at 8.30pm and on BBC Radio 4’s Woman’s Hour tomorrow at 10am.