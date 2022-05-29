Ukraine's President Zelensky makes rare visit to Kharkiv frontline
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has made a rare visit outside the capital city to the frontline in Kharkiv, as intense fighting continues in the region.
He walked around the city to look at the damage caused by Russia's invasion, before presenting troops with medals.
