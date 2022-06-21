Deadly floods leave millions displaced in Bangladesh

Millions of people in Bangladesh have had to flee their homes after heavy rainfall triggered flooding, which has killed at least 32 people.

Around 300,000 people have been moved to shelters but more than four million people are stranded near their homes, which are inundated with floodwater in the country's north-east region.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina visited flood-hit areas by helicopter, meeting local authorities and formulating plans to provide humanitarian aid for those in need.

