Russian President Vladimir Putin has hit back at G7 leaders who mocked his macho image, saying it would be "disgusting" to see them strip off.

Mr Putin has a tendency to pose for photos shirtless - this has been seen several times in Russian state media.

His retort comes days after UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson joked that leaders at the G7 summit should take off their clothes to show they are "tougher than Putin". Canada's Justin Trudeau suggested they go "bare-chested horseback riding."

