Same-sex couples legally marry in Switzerland
The first legal same-sex weddings have taken place in Switzerland.
Nine months ago the country held a referendum where 64% of the Swiss public voted for the 'Marriage for All' law.
On 1 July, happy couples were able to legally tie the knot and will enjoy the same rights as heterosexual couples, like the right to adopt.
The newlyweds described it as a "symbolic day" where same-sex couples will now also be able to convert their registered partnership into marriage.