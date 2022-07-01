The first legal same-sex weddings have taken place in Switzerland.

Nine months ago the country held a referendum where 64% of the Swiss public voted for the 'Marriage for All' law.

On 1 July, happy couples were able to legally tie the knot and will enjoy the same rights as heterosexual couples, like the right to adopt.

The newlyweds described it as a "symbolic day" where same-sex couples will now also be able to convert their registered partnership into marriage.