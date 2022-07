Spongecake, Donut and Mocha are adventure-loving cats turned world travellers.

New Yorker Dan Nguyen started filming their urban explorations and uploading videos to the social platform TikTok.

Dan's cats were able to travel after a long period of careful and gradual training. If you choose to travel with your pets, please consult your vet.

Video by Mattea Bubalo

Poster image by Olivia Nguyen