In one of the poorest slums in Argentina, hundreds of families rely on a huge landfill site to feed their children.
Argentina used to be among the most prosperous countries in Latin America. But now after years of economic difficulties, the UN estimates that around one third of the population suffers from food insecurity. The coronavirus epidemic led to lockdowns in which many businesses failed.
Many in the country are suffering - this community has gone to extraordinary lengths to stay alive.