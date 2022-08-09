Moment Russia launches Iranian satellite into space
Russia has successfully launched an Iranian satellite into orbit amid US concerns over its planned purpose.
The satellite, called Khayyam, was launched from the Russian-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.
Iran has said it will be used for environmental monitoring and will remain under Tehran's control.
But last week, US officials told the Washington Post that they feared the satellite could be used by Moscow to spy on troop movements in Ukraine.