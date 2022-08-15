The drivers of two vehicles have been rescued after a bridge collapsed into water in the south of Norway.

One car went into the river but the truck involved remained on the bridge on a section that was raised out of the water.

The nearly 150-metre-long (500-foot-long) bridge opened in 2012 and had been checked in 2021. The Norwegian Public Roads Administration said it wanted an independent investigation into the collapse.

