A bazaar in north-west Pakistan has been left almost completely underwater.

Floodwater flowed through the market street in Bahrain in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. At least a thousand people have died after monsoon rain devastated parts of the country.

Pakistan has asked for international aid as millions of people have been left homeless by the flooding.

