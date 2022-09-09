Outpouring of sympathy across the Commonwealth
Countries throughout the Commonwealth have shared their condolences and memories of Queen Elizabeth II.
From world leaders to those on the street, people reflected on her legacy.
The Commonwealth is made up of 56 independent countries, in Africa, Asia, the Americas, Europe and the Pacific.
