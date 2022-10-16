Malala visits Pakistan after deadly floods

Malala Yousafzai returned to her native Pakistan and met with families affected by mass flooding.

The Nobel Peace Prize winner visited communities that had been devastated.

An estimated 33 million people were affected by the floods.

Malala called on other countries to donate more aid to help those who've been displaced.

