'I walked 1,600km to the World Cup'

The road to the Qatar World Cup of 2022 has been filled with controversy. But for Arab football fans, it is an opportunity to live the atmosphere of one of the biggest global sporting events.

For Abdullah al-Salmi, it’s a dream come true. He walked 1,600km from his hometown Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, all the way to Doha.

He told BBC Arabic that despite the challenges he faced, the journey was worth it.

