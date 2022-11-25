The BBC's Shaimaa Khalil was confronted by Carlos Queiroz, the manager of Iran's national football team, after a World Cup press conference in Qatar.

The correspondent had asked footballer Mehdi Taremi for his views on the protests in Iran.

Afterwards, Mr Queiroz asked if it was fair for the player to have been asked a political question.

