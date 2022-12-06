'I say I am beautiful, so I am'

When her parents couldn’t fulfil a demand for more dowry in December 2000, Sneha Jawale’s husband set her on fire with kerosene. Later he left, taking their son with him.

But she became determined to rebuild her life. She was asked to star in a theatre play, Nirbhaya, named after the 2012 Delhi gang-rape victim and based on the experiences of survivors of violence. Performing to audiences around the world helped her overcome her fears.

Produced by Kashif Siddiqui and Divya Arya