The World Cup fans in love with Qatari style

Supporters from around the world have descended on Doha for Qatar 2022, and thousands have decided to back their teams by putting their own twist on traditional Arab dress.

One Qatari, whose family has worked in the local clothing industry for decades, gave us a guide to how fashion has influenced the tournament.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.