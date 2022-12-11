Fans around the world are celebrating Morocco's shock win over Portugal, as it becomes the first African side to reach a World Cup semi-final.

The Moroccan team beat Portugal 1-0 at the Al Thumama Stadium, in Qatar,

Morocco has defied expectations in this tournament, previously beating Belgium and Spain.

