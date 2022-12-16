BBC 100 Women: What progress have we seen?

As the BBC 100 Women season marks its 10th year, we reflect on how far global women have come in the last decade. There have been huge steps forward for women's rights around the world, from the number of female leaders to the #metoo movement. However, for many women there still feels a long way to go.

To launch the 2022 season BBC 100 Women held an event at the Barbican Centre in London. Guests included Kaia Naadira, a filmmaker and activist, and child of the Me Too founder Tarana Burke, Gina Martin, who changed the law in the UK to make upskirting illegal, Nazanin Boniadi, an Iranian-born actor and human rights activist and Anyika Onuora, an Olympic medal winning athlete and author of My Hidden Race.

Comedian Shazia Mirza and Laura Bates, founder of the Everyday Sexism Project, spoke about the progress they've seen since they were on the BBC 100 Women list.

And we heard from Shohreh Bayat, an Iranian international chess judge who couldn't return home after being accused of violating Iran’s dress code at an international tournament, and Zahra Joya, an Afghan journalist and founder of Rukhshana media, who is on the 2022 list of BBC 100 Women - you can read the full list here.

Presenters: Krupa Padhy, Nuala McGovern, Yalda Hakim.

You can listen to the discussion about progress on OS on BBC World Service.

Follow BBC 100 Women on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Join the conversation using #BBC100Women

Photo credit: Robert Timothy for BBC