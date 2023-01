Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of rock'n'roll legend Elvis, has died aged 54, her mother has said.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," Priscilla Presley said.

Lisa Marie, also a singer, was rushed to hospital earlier on Thursday. US media say she suffered cardiac arrest.

Peter Bowes has been looking back at her life.