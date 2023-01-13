Lisa Marie Presley dies aged 54

Lisa Marie Presley, the daughter of Elvis, has died at the age of 54. She was rushed to hospital on Thursday. US media said she suffered a cardiac arrest.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us," her mother Priscilla Presley said.

