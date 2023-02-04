Bringing music to the masses... on a tram

French pianists, Hervé Billaut and Guillaume Coppola, brought a piano on to a tram in Nantes, as part of the opening of the annual La Folle Journée classical music festival.

They played to passengers all afternoon on Wednesday.

Mr Billaut said that they wanted to bring music to places you don't expect it: "Perhaps someone, a child, a young person or a pensioner will have a musical shock."

