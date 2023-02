Previously unseen footage of the wreckage of the RMS Titanic has been released.

The new footage was filmed during a 1986 diving expedition which gave the first glimpses of the shipwreck under the water.

More than 1,500 passengers and crew died when the ship sank in 1912, on its maiden voyage from Southampton.

