'This is a Tinder Swindler story about emotional abuse'

WARNING: DISTURBING CONTENT

Kate Konlin is an Israeli model who was the girlfriend of Simon Leviev, the Tinder Swindler, when the Netflix documentary came out.

At that point she stood by him, publicly defending him on television. But now she says she felt she had to, as she Leviev was emotionally abusing and controlling her.

Leviev told the BBC his ex-girlfriend was lying.

The couple split up, weeks after the documentary came out, following an incident that prompted Kate Konlin to file a complaint against Leviev with the police.

Ms Konlin is now trying to raise awareness of the phenomenon of coercive control.