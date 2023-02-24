"Catfishing" is when someone pretends to be who they're not. There are huge networks of catfishers who fake romantic relationships using stolen images in order to scam people out of money. So what can you do to be safer when dating online? Dr Aunshul Rege, a criminal justice expert who has studied online romance scams, has some practical tips.

