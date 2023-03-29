Amsterdam warns young Brits about anti-social behaviour

Amsterdam has warned rowdy British sex and drug tourists to "stay away".

A digital discouragement campaign targeting men aged 18 to 35 in the UK is being pushed out by the Dutch city's council.

The initiative forms part of efforts to clean up Amsterdam's raunchy reputation as Europe's most liberal party capital.

Typically blunt, the videos show young men staggering in the street, handcuffed by police, finger-printed and having their mugshots taken.

The online ads, highlighting the risks associated with the excessive use of drugs and booze, will be triggered when people in Britain tap in terms like - stag party, cheap hotel or pub crawl Amsterdam.