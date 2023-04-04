Russia: The moments leading up to St Petersburg cafe blast

Russian investigators have detained a woman in the hunt for the killers of pro-war blogger Vladlen Tatarsky in a blast at a St Petersburg cafe.

In video released by authorities - most likely recorded under duress - Darya Trepova is heard admitting she handed over a statuette that later blew up.

But in the footage released, she does not say she knew there would be an explosion, nor admit any further role.

