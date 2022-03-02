US and UK walk out on Russia's Lvova-Belova at UN meeting
The United States, UK, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights at a UN security council meeting.
Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court on war crime charges, was speaking via video link about evacuating children from conflict zones.
She is accused of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia since the invasion started in February 2022.