A platypus has been re-introduced into the wild in a national park near Sydney. It's the first time in 50 years the park will have a platypus population.

It is part of a group of the rare species which were collected from various locations across New South Wales for testing and scientific studies.

Most Australians have never seen a platypus in the wild because they are highly reclusive. These platypuses will be tracked for the next two years.

The project is a collaboration between the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service, Taronga Conservation Society Australia, WWF-Australia and researchers from UNSW’s Centre for Ecosystem Science.