We're ready to retake our country - Ukraine security boss Oleksiy Danilov
One of Ukraine's most senior security officials has told the BBC his country is ready for its counter-offensive against Russian forces.
Speaking to diplomatic correspondent James Landale in a rare interview, Oleksiy Danilov said Ukraine has an "historic opportunity" to strike a major blow to Russia.
He said it would be "strange" to talk dates but said forces could begin retaking territory "tomorrow, the day after tomorrow or in a week".
