At least two people have been killed and 22 injured after a Russian missile strike on the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk. Ukraine's interior ministry said a restaurant and shopping area were damaged following Tuesday's strike, and people may be trapped under rubble.

Regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko told Ukrainian television "these were public eating places crowded with civilians".

