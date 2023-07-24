Aged just 13 and with a dream of becoming a professional footballer, Leicy Santos left her quiet, humble hometown in Colombia and moved to the country's booming capital, Bogotá. But soon she was struggling to afford food and travel to training, and forced to make whatever money she could selling sweets at school and helping her mother clean houses.

Santos' sacrifices paid off and the 27-year-old athlete, who plays for Spanish Liga F club Atlético Madrid, is now preparing to represent Colombia in what will be her second World Cup with her national team. She tells BBC 100 Women what it takes to make it in the women’s game when the odds are overwhelmingly stacked against you.

Produced and edited by Rebecca Thorn. Filmed by Agustina Latourrette.