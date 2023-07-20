Moment explosion tears through Johannesburg street

One of the busiest roads in Johannesburg has been severely damaged after a suspected explosion from an underground gas pipeline.

Videos show sections of the road have collapsed and cars have turned upside down. One person was killed and dozens were injured.

Some eyewitnesses reported feeling the ground shake then hearing a loud bang at the time of the blast.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available for iPhone and Android.