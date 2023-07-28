The 'world's hottest month' explained... in 60 seconds

It is "virtually certain" that July is going to be the world's warmest month since records began, according to scientists.

Some researchers believe it might even be the warmest month in the past 120,000 years. The UK on the other hand, has experienced milder temperatures and a fair amount of rain.

BBC Weather's Ben Rich has this analysis.

