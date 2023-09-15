North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un was in Russia this week to meet President Vladimir Putin.

Both nations can be useful to one another and also have a number of things in common, from shared enemies to a reliance on China.

The BBC's Russia Editor, Steve Rosenberg and Seoul correspondent Jean Mackenzie take a look at why the two countries may want to be friends.

Video by Ian Casey

