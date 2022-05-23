The BBC's chief international correspondent Lyse Doucet reports from Doha airport, in Qatar, as five Americans jailed for years in Iran make their way back to the US in a $6bn prisoner swap.

The last pieces in a controversial swap mediated by Qatar fell into place when $6bn (£4.8bn) of Iranian funds held in South Korea reached banks in Doha.

It triggered the departure of the four American men and one woman in Tehran, who are also Iranian citizens, on a chartered flight to Qatar's capital.

Five Iranians imprisoned in US jails, mainly on charges of violating US sanctions, are also being granted clemency as part of this swap. Not all of them are expected to return to Iran.