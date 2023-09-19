Five Americans who were jailed for years in Iran have arrived back in the US after a controversial $6bn (£4.8bn) prisoner swap.

The group are dual Iranian-US citizens and their flight landed in Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on Tuesday morning after they'd initially been flown from Tehran to Doha.

The swap was mediated by Qatar and fell into place when $6bn (£4.8bn) of Iranian funds held in South Korea reached banks in Doha.

Five Iranians have also been released from US custody but three of them have chosen not to return to Iran.