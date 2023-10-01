CCTV shows moment of Turkey blast

An explosion outside Turkey's interior ministry in the capital, Ankara, was a "terrorist attack", the interior minister has said.

Two people carried out the attack which injuring two officers, Ali Yerlikaya added.

Mr Yerlikaya said an attacker blew himself up in front of a ministry building and another was "neutralised".

The explosion happened just hours before parliament was due to reconvene.

It is not clear who the attackers were. No-one has claimed the attack.