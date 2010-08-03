Media player
South Africa ex-police chief Selebi jailed for 15 years
A South African court has sentenced former national police commissioner Jackie Selebi to 15 years in jail for corruption.
Selebi, a former president of Interpol, was convicted in July of receiving bribes from a drug dealer.
Convicted dealer Glenn Agliotti paid Selebi 1.2m rand ($156,000; £103,000) to turn a blind eye to his business.
Selebi was given 14 days to file an appeal. During this time he will be free on bail.
