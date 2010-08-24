Soldiers by a patient's bedside
Military keeps SA hospitals open in face of strikes

In South Africa, thousands of soldiers have been deployed alongside volunteers to keep state hospitals open.

The country is entering a second week of strikes by public sector workers demanding an 8.6 per cent rise, which has brought South Africa to a standstill.

Karen Allen reports.

