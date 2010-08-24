Media player
Military keeps SA hospitals open in face of strikes
In South Africa, thousands of soldiers have been deployed alongside volunteers to keep state hospitals open.
The country is entering a second week of strikes by public sector workers demanding an 8.6 per cent rise, which has brought South Africa to a standstill.
Karen Allen reports.
24 Aug 2010
