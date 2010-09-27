Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Condemnation of Nigeria's 1995 executions
The writer and human rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, was executed in Nigeria on 10 November 1995 despite worldwide pleas for clemency.
The country's military rulers ordered the execution of Mr Saro-Wiwa and eight other human rights activists to go ahead.
The then British Prime Minister John Major called the executions "judicial murder" and said he did not see how Nigeria could now remain in the Commonwealth.
Paul Reynolds reports from New Zealand, 28 February 1995.
-
27 Sep 2010
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window