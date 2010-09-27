Video

The writer and human rights activist, Ken Saro-Wiwa, was executed in Nigeria on 10 November 1995 despite worldwide pleas for clemency.

The country's military rulers ordered the execution of Mr Saro-Wiwa and eight other human rights activists to go ahead.

The then British Prime Minister John Major called the executions "judicial murder" and said he did not see how Nigeria could now remain in the Commonwealth.

Paul Reynolds reports from New Zealand, 28 February 1995.

