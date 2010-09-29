Media player
Video
Nigeria at 50: A tour around the city of Kano
Nigeria is celebrating 50 years of independence from Britain with lavish festivities, parades and banquets.
The vast West African state of 150 million people has survived civil war and more than 30 years of military rule to become a democracy - with massive wealth to spend as the largest oil producer in Africa.
Ahmed Idris visits the city of Kano in the north of the country to get a flavour of what it is like there, 50 years after independence.
29 Sep 2010
