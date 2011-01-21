Tunisian newspapers
Tunisia celebrates press freedom after 'Jasmine Revolution'

One week on from the fall of President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, political debate in the media has opened up.

The BBC's Lyse Doucet spoke to the international editor of La Presse Hmedi Ben Romdhane.

  • 21 Jan 2011
