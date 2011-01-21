Media player
Tunisia celebrates press freedom after 'Jasmine Revolution'
One week on from the fall of President Zine al-Abidine Ben Ali in Tunisia, political debate in the media has opened up.
The BBC's Lyse Doucet spoke to the international editor of La Presse Hmedi Ben Romdhane.
21 Jan 2011
