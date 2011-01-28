Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' about events in Egypt
The American Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has urged Egypt's government to respect the rights of its citizens and heed demands for economic, political and social reform.
Mrs Clinton said the United States was deeply concerned about the situation in Egypt.
She called for restraint on both sides and said the Egyptian authorities should see the people as partners in the process of reform.
-
28 Jan 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-12311196/hillary-clinton-deeply-concerned-about-events-in-egyptRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window