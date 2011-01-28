Hillary Clinton
Hillary Clinton 'deeply concerned' about events in Egypt

The American Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, has urged Egypt's government to respect the rights of its citizens and heed demands for economic, political and social reform.

Mrs Clinton said the United States was deeply concerned about the situation in Egypt.

She called for restraint on both sides and said the Egyptian authorities should see the people as partners in the process of reform.

