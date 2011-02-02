Students at the University of the Free State
South Africa university's battle to overcome racism

Two years after racism was exposed at one of South Africa's oldest universities, the place is being turned around.

The University of the Free State, long associated with Afrikaaner Nationalism, now has its first black chancellor, who is starting to break down the barriers that divide the racial groups, and draw a line under the past.

Karen Allen reports.

