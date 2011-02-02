Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
South Africa university's battle to overcome racism
Two years after racism was exposed at one of South Africa's oldest universities, the place is being turned around.
The University of the Free State, long associated with Afrikaaner Nationalism, now has its first black chancellor, who is starting to break down the barriers that divide the racial groups, and draw a line under the past.
Karen Allen reports.
-
02 Feb 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/world-africa-12341855/south-africa-university-s-battle-to-overcome-racismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window