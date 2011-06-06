Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Dark arts of propaganda' in Libya
As Nato's campaign continues in Libya, Tripoli has been accused of staging events in order to deliberately mislead the media.
The BBC's Wyre Davies was taken to a hospital and to the supposed site of a missile strike, but all was not as it seemed.
-
06 Jun 2011
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window