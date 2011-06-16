Fire after explosion
Nigeria suicide bomb kills two in capital

Two people, including a suicide bomber, have died in an explosion at Nigeria's police headquarters in the capital, Abuja.

The blast in the car park of the police station destroyed many vehicles, and a large plume of smoke could be seen rising from the scene.

Speaking to the BBC, an eyewitness, who did not want to be named, said there was chaos just after the bomb exploded.

