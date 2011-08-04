Video

Tim Judah visits the grand mosque in Touba, Senegal, the home of the Mouride Brotherhood. Mouridism is a branch of Sufi Islam, known for its strong work ethic, and committment to entrepreneurship and social welfare.

The grand mosque houses the tomb of Amadou Bamba, the founder of the Mouride Brotherhood, who died in 1927. Since his death, the grand mosque has constantly been developed and can now hold more than 7,000 worshippers. Tim Judah visits the mosque.

